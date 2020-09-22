AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Given Daily News Impact Score of -1.60

Media coverage about AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) has trended somewhat negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AstraZeneca earned a daily sentiment score of -1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected AstraZeneca’s analysis:

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZN. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

AZN traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.00. 54,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,284,567. The stock has a market cap of $146.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 50.29%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.