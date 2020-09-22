AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AstraZeneca earned a news sentiment score of -1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.13) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bryan, Garnier & Co increased their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,780 ($114.73) to GBX 9,100 ($118.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.13) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,297.65 ($108.42).

LON AZN traded down GBX 134 ($1.75) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 8,612 ($112.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,115. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 83.49 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,537.09 ($124.62). The company has a market capitalization of $113.01 billion and a PE ratio of 52.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,443.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8,173.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a GBX 69.60 ($0.91) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 131.95%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

