Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a $80.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.64.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASH traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.28. 1,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,483. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.78. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $81.82.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.61 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ashland Global by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ashland Global by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.