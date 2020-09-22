Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 17th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million.

ARWR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

ARWR stock opened at $41.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -166.84 and a beta of 1.67. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $73.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,605,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,110,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

