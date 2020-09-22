Armanino Foods Of Distinction Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:AMNF)

Armanino Foods Of Distinction Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Monday, October 26th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of AMNF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.08. 32,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,463. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.70 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.24. Armanino Foods Of Distinction has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36.

Armanino Foods Of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter. Armanino Foods Of Distinction had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 9.22%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

