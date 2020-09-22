Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.30

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00002828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Binance. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. Ark has a market cap of $36.75 million and $1.26 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024351 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000420 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 152,217,466 coins and its circulating supply is 123,996,569 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bit-Z, Binance, COSS, OKEx, Cryptomate and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.