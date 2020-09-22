Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Achieves $56.14 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Ardor has a total market cap of $56.14 million and $2.86 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000535 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006148 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00016077 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00019750 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002507 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, Poloniex, HitBTC, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

