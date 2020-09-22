Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.73.

ACGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACGL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.19. 11,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,110. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.54. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

