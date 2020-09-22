Apex Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $46,661.00 (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One Apex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Apex has a total market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $46,661.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apex has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020188 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Profile

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apex’s official website is apexnetwork.io

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

