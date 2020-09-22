ANON Trading Down 39.6% Over Last 7 Days (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 22nd. In the last week, ANON has traded 39.6% lower against the dollar. ANON has a market capitalization of $22,278.11 and $6.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00228563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00084485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.49 or 0.01395638 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00183116 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

