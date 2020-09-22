Analyzing TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) and Coil Tubing Technology (NYSE:CTBG)

Coil Tubing Technology (OTCMKTS:CTBG) and TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Coil Tubing Technology has a beta of 9.7, indicating that its stock price is 870% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TechnipFMC has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Coil Tubing Technology and TechnipFMC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coil Tubing Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TechnipFMC $13.41 billion 0.22 -$2.42 billion $0.74 9.05

Coil Tubing Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TechnipFMC.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.3% of TechnipFMC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of TechnipFMC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Coil Tubing Technology and TechnipFMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coil Tubing Technology N/A N/A N/A TechnipFMC -42.22% 0.93% 0.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Coil Tubing Technology and TechnipFMC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coil Tubing Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A TechnipFMC 2 5 12 0 2.53

TechnipFMC has a consensus target price of $14.90, indicating a potential upside of 122.44%. Given TechnipFMC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TechnipFMC is more favorable than Coil Tubing Technology.

Summary

TechnipFMC beats Coil Tubing Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coil Tubing Technology Company Profile

Coil Tubing Technology, Inc., a coil tubing company, focuses on the development, marketing, and rental of advanced tools and related technical solutions for use with coil tubing and jointed pipe in the bottom hole assembly for the exploration and production of hydrocarbons worldwide. The company's products include jar accelerator, extended reach, bi-directional jar, jet hammer, jet motor, spinning wash, bumper sub, vibrational agitation, and indexing tools. Its products are used in thru-tubing fishing, thru-tubing workover and intervention, pipeline clean out, and coil tubing lateral drillout operations. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. The Onshore/Offshore segment designs and builds onshore facilities related to the production, treatment, and transportation of oil and gas; and designs, manufactures, and installs fixed and floating platforms for the production and processing of oil and gas reserves. The Surface Technologies segment designs and manufactures systems, as well as provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in the land and shallow water exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. This segment also designs, manufactures, and supplies technologically advanced high pressure valves and fittings for oilfield service companies; and provides flowback and well testing services for exploration and production companies. The company operates in Russia, Brazil, the United States, Angola, Norway, Brazil, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Technip SA and changed its name to TechnipFMC plc in January 2017. TechnipFMC plc was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

