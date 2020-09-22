Analyzing KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) and Allegiant Travel (OTCMKTS:ALGT)

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) and Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Allegiant Travel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLM Royal Dutch Airlines $12.40 billion 0.05 $501.76 million N/A N/A Allegiant Travel $1.84 billion 1.13 $232.12 million $14.26 8.97

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Allegiant Travel.

Volatility & Risk

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegiant Travel has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Allegiant Travel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLM Royal Dutch Airlines N/A N/A N/A Allegiant Travel -1.54% 5.22% 1.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Allegiant Travel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLM Royal Dutch Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A Allegiant Travel 1 3 7 1 2.67

Allegiant Travel has a consensus target price of $146.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.57%. Given Allegiant Travel’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allegiant Travel is more favorable than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.6% of Allegiant Travel shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Allegiant Travel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allegiant Travel beats KLM Royal Dutch Airlines on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, together with its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance, leisure, and other services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other segments. The company also offers engine, component, and airframe maintenance services to other airlines and clients; and catering and handling services to third-party airlines and clients. In addition, it sells cargo capacity to third parties, as well as operates charter and scheduled flights through transavia.com. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Amstelveen, the Netherlands. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is a subsidiary of Air France KLM S.A.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft. The company also provides air-related services and products in conjunction with air transportation, including convenience fees, baggage fees, advance seat assignments, travel protection products, change fees, priority boarding, food and beverage purchases on board, and other air-related services, as well as use of its call center for purchases. In addition, it offers third party travel products, such as hotel rooms and ground transportation, such as rental cars and hotel shuttle products; and air transportation services through fixed fee agreements and charter service on a year-round and ad-hoc basis. Further, the company leases spare engines to a third party; and offers management solutions to golf courses. Allegiant Travel Company was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

