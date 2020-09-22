Analysts Set Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) PT at $28.63

Shares of Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $12.50 on Friday. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $947.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.14). Analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 25.5% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 7,420,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,433 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth about $26,576,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 28.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,894 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 213.4% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,494,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,784 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 47.0% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,658,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,567,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.