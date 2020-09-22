Analysts Expect SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.68 Billion

Equities research analysts expect SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) to post sales of $11.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SYSCO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.23 billion. SYSCO posted sales of $15.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full-year sales of $51.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.43 billion to $52.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $58.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.57 billion to $60.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SYSCO.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Edward Jones upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

NYSE:SYY opened at $64.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 168.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. SYSCO has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in SYSCO by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SYSCO by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SYSCO by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in SYSCO by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

