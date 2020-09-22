Analysts Expect Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) will announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.09. Nutrien reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America raised Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nutrien from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Nutrien from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 43.8% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Nutrien by 627.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

