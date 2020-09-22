Analysts Expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.23. Merit Medical Systems posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.24. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $218.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMSI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

In related news, Director David Floyd purchased 1,159 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,964.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after buying an additional 15,725 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 30.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 90.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after purchasing an additional 309,864 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MMSI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.68. 2,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,687. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $50.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

