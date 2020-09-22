Analysts Expect Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) will post $2.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.87 billion. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year sales of $11.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $11.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.99 billion to $12.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Argus cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $25,912.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,381.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $1,287,422.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,031.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,569,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,837,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,410,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,575,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,081 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,011,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $650,473,000 after buying an additional 842,305 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Baxter International by 1,291.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,935,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $644,314,000 after buying an additional 7,365,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Baxter International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,613,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $618,170,000 after buying an additional 787,900 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.21. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

