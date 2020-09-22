Analysts Expect Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2020 // Comments off

Equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) will post $2.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.87 billion. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year sales of $11.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $11.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.99 billion to $12.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Argus cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $25,912.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,381.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $1,287,422.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,031.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,569,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,837,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,410,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,575,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,081 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,011,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $650,473,000 after buying an additional 842,305 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Baxter International by 1,291.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,935,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $644,314,000 after buying an additional 7,365,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Baxter International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,613,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $618,170,000 after buying an additional 787,900 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.21. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.