Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Sells $1,076,152.22 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Martin Cotter sold 9,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $1,076,152.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,426.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $113.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Edward Jones downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.35.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

