Amgen’s (AMGN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $270.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMGN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amgen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $254.69.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $243.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Amgen has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 247,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,411,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Amgen by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 633,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,352,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,051,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,072,000 after acquiring an additional 118,269 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

