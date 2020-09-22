AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABC. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $549,352.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $2,002,143.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,298,195.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,827 shares of company stock worth $4,812,297. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth $590,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,410. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $106.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.08.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

