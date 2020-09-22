American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Upgraded by Zelman & Associates to Buy

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was upgraded by research analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NASDAQ:AMWD traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.91. 717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,766. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $117.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.23 and a 200 day moving average of $67.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 2.41.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.66 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $357,421.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,232 shares in the company, valued at $619,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 3.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 14.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Woodmark by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 7.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 108,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 80.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

