American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded American Woodmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $74.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.56. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 2.41. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $117.70.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.66 million. American Woodmark’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $357,421.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,232 shares in the company, valued at $619,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in American Woodmark in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

