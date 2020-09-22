American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.09. American Renal Associates posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Renal Associates.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $205.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.89 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of ARA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.20. 1,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,224. American Renal Associates has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $216.99 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the first quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in American Renal Associates by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in American Renal Associates by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Renal Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in American Renal Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

