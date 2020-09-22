American Lithium (CVE:LI) Shares Down 3.6%

American Lithium Corp (CVE:LI)’s share price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.06. 117,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 688,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.57. The firm has a market cap of $137.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

American Lithium Company Profile (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration for, and development of lithium deposits in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fish Lake Valley project covering an area of 7,840 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and holds an option to acquire the San Emidio Project covering an area of 2,240 acres located in Washoe County in Nevada.

