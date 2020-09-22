American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $34.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.97. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average of $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $177.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.57 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 105.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at $451,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 138.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,003,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,065,000 after purchasing an additional 582,064 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 48.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at $220,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

