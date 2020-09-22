Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Downgraded by Barclays to “Underweight”

Barclays cut shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $79.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BofA Securities cut Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Ameren from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.75.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $76.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Ameren has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $87.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,927,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 311.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,760,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,838 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,991,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,033,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,576,000 after purchasing an additional 839,900 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,897,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,476,000 after purchasing an additional 727,150 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

