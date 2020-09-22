Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,719 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of Atria Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,319.63.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded up $55.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,015.73. 67,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,098,593. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,223.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,636.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1,482.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

