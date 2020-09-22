alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €15.15 ($17.82).

AOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

ETR AOX traded down €0.37 ($0.44) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €12.17 ($14.32). 514,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94. alstria office REIT has a 12-month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 12-month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €12.63 and a 200 day moving average of €13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

