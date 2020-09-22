Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has $56.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.
LNT has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.80.
Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $49.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,543,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,025,000 after purchasing an additional 477,735 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,205,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,105,000 after buying an additional 45,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,582,000 after buying an additional 39,421 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 45.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,956,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,747,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,297,000 after acquiring an additional 184,310 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alliant Energy Company Profile
Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
