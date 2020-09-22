Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has $56.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

LNT has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.80.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $49.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.48 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,543,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,025,000 after purchasing an additional 477,735 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,205,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,105,000 after buying an additional 45,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,582,000 after buying an additional 39,421 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 45.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,956,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,747,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,297,000 after acquiring an additional 184,310 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

