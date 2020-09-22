Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

Alico has raised its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. Alico has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $38.25. The firm has a market cap of $217.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average is $30.42.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alico had a net margin of 25.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $26.12 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alico from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

