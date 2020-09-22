Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) Shares Gap Up to $18.90

Shares of Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.90, but opened at $20.80. Alerus Finl Cp shares last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 12 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83.

Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.48 million.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

