Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Shares Gap Up to $18.90

Shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.90, but opened at $20.80. Alerus Financial shares last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $323.61 million and a P/E ratio of 10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.48 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 10.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

