Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Shares Gap Up to $18.90

Shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.90, but opened at $20.80. Alerus Financial shares last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $323.61 million and a P/E ratio of 10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.48 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 10.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.