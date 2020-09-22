Alchemint Standards (SDS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $440,500.64

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Alchemint Standards token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $440,500.64 and $524.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00039561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00232394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00084703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.15 or 0.01399684 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00182567 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

