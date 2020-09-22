Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.60% from the company’s previous close.

ALB has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Albemarle from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.22.

NYSE ALB opened at $95.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,483,406.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 133.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

