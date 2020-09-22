Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) versus Beard (NYSE:BRCOQ) Head to Head Contrast

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) and Beard (OTCMKTS:BRCOQ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Air Products & Chemicals and Beard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Products & Chemicals 21.58% 15.96% 9.07% Beard N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Air Products & Chemicals and Beard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Products & Chemicals 0 4 13 0 2.76 Beard 0 0 0 0 N/A

Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus price target of $286.20, indicating a potential downside of 1.58%. Given Air Products & Chemicals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Air Products & Chemicals is more favorable than Beard.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Air Products & Chemicals and Beard’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Products & Chemicals $8.92 billion 7.20 $1.76 billion $8.21 35.42 Beard N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Air Products & Chemicals has higher revenue and earnings than Beard.

Volatility & Risk

Air Products & Chemicals has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beard has a beta of -6.83, suggesting that its share price is 783% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Air Products & Chemicals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Air Products & Chemicals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.1% of Beard shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Air Products & Chemicals beats Beard on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals. It also designs and manufactures equipment for air separation, hydrocarbon recovery and purification, natural gas liquefaction, and liquid helium and liquid hydrogen transport and storage. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About Beard

The Beard Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in carbon dioxide, oil and gas, coal reclamation, and e-commerce businesses in the United States. The company's Carbon Dioxide segment produces and sells carbon dioxide gas in Colorado and New Mexico. Its Oil and Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. This segment owns non-operated working interests or overriding royalty interests in producing wells in Colorado and Wyoming; and undeveloped oil and gas leases in such states and in Mississippi. The company's Coal Reclamation segment operates coal fines reclamation facilities; and provides slurry pond core drilling services, fine coal laboratory analytical services, and consulting services. Its e-Commerce segment holds Voucher patent that is offered under royalty basis. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On October 12, 2012, The Beard Company, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Oklahoma. Beard Co. is in liquidation.

