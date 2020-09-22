AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Shares Gap Up to $2.04

Shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.04, but opened at $2.57. AIM ImmunoTech shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 929,589 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AIM ImmunoTech in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on AIM ImmunoTech from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 42.21 and a current ratio of 42.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49.

In related news, CEO Thomas K. Equels acquired 12,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,586.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas K. Equels acquired 10,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,100.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in AIM ImmunoTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AIM ImmunoTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 23,782.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AIM ImmunoTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AIM ImmunoTech in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

