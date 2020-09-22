AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $10,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in AFLAC by 10.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,749,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,135,000 after buying an additional 910,939 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AFLAC by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,577 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in AFLAC by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,239,000 after purchasing an additional 628,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,484,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 2.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,562,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,896,000 after buying an additional 137,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.08. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,531.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

