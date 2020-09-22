AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Shares Gap Down to $2.26

Shares of AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.26, but opened at $2.10. AeroCentury shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($3.77) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AeroCentury stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.30% of AeroCentury at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and leases aircraft and aircraft engines to regional airlines in the United States and internationally. The company provides operating and finance leasing services of mid-life regional aircraft to carriers. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which includes other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines, as well as engages in parting out aircraft.

