Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Loop Capital

Loop Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ADYYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adyen currently has an average rating of Buy.

ADYYF opened at $1,835.00 on Monday. Adyen has a 12-month low of $620.00 and a 12-month high of $1,835.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,675.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,301.97.

Adyen N.V. operates as technology company in the Netherlands, Brazil, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mexico, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, Japan, and the United States. The company offers Adyen platform that integrates gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement of payments for directly connecting merchants to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods, as well as sales channels, including its merchants' online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels.

