AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $48,000 Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Royal Gold by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $122.64 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.96.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.34%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGLD. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

