Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $269.00 at Citigroup

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $247.00 to $269.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s previous close.

ACN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Accenture from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.70.

Shares of ACN opened at $233.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.85. The company has a market capitalization of $148.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,551.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 566.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Accenture by 47.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

