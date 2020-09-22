Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $269.00 at Citigroup

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $247.00 to $269.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s previous close.
ACN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Accenture from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.70.
Shares of ACN opened at $233.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.85. The company has a market capitalization of $148.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $247.82.
In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,551.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 566.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Accenture by 47.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.
