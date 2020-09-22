Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wedbush from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s previous close.

ACN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $228.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.82.

Accenture stock opened at $233.91 on Tuesday. Accenture has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $247.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.85.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,053 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total transaction of $679,414.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,326.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 61.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,597,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

