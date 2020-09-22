Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Shares Down 14.9%

Acasti Pharma Inc (CVE:ACST)’s share price was down 14.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 206,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 226,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a market cap of $88.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

About Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

