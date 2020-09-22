ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 20.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABBN shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 16.50 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays set a CHF 27 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 21 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

