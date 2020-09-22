69,302 Shares in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $529,000. SPF Beheer BV raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% in the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 658,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,393,000 after purchasing an additional 72,389 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 10.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 127.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 382,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,809,000 after purchasing an additional 213,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $365,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,789.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Kindy sold 13,895 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total value of $2,831,384.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,965 shares of company stock valued at $18,207,488. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.62.

DG traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.09. The stock had a trading volume of 14,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,526. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $208.99.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.