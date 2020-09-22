64,213 Shares in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Weingarten Realty Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRI. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRI stock opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.63 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

WRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

