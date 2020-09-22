$641.35 Million in Sales Expected for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) to report $641.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $625.93 million to $662.00 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber posted sales of $704.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.42. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $496.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTB. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTB. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 95.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 21.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 20.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 42.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTB stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $37.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average is $26.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

