63,325 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 63,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,375,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 191.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 144.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,088.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.69.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.58. 17,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,481,311. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.04 and a 200-day moving average of $132.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.