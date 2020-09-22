6,251 Shares in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Quidel by 73.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quidel by 144.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Quidel during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Quidel by 250.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Quidel during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

In other Quidel news, Director Edward L. Michael purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,764.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $234.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,170,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,546,680.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,800 shares of company stock worth $4,270,515 and have sold 28,848 shares worth $8,058,196. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

QDEL stock opened at $200.00 on Tuesday. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $306.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.30 and its 200-day moving average is $174.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $201.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

