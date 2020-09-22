$48.16 Million in Sales Expected for AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to post $48.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.32 million. AtriCure reported sales of $56.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year sales of $203.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.80 million to $212.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $275.19 million, with estimates ranging from $253.90 million to $288.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.07 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.50.

In other AtriCure news, Director Regina E. Groves sold 6,313 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $264,072.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,809 shares in the company, valued at $912,270.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,637,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,156 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in AtriCure by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

